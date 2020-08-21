UK Records Another Two Deaths, 1,003 New Cases of COVID-19 - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Two people who had tested positive for the COVID-19 in the United Kingdom died, taking the country´s death toll to 41,405, while the number of infections rose by 1,033 over the last 24 hours to a total 323,313, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Friday.

The latest official figures also show that as of August 19, there were 841 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds across the UK, with 76 in mechanical ventilation beds as of August 20.

A separate report by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said the R rate, which measures the average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person, has risen to between 0.9 and 1.1 in the UK, an increase compared to last week's range of between 0.8 and 1.0.