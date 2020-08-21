UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records Another Two Deaths, 1,003 New Cases Of COVID-19 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:00 PM

UK Records Another Two Deaths, 1,003 New Cases of COVID-19 - Health Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Two people who had tested positive for the COVID-19 in the United Kingdom died, taking the country´s death toll to 41,405, while the number of infections rose by 1,033 over the last 24 hours to a total 323,313, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Friday.

The latest official figures also show that as of August 19, there were 841 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds across the UK, with 76 in mechanical ventilation beds as of August 20.

A separate report by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said the R rate, which measures the average number of secondary infections produced by a single infected person, has risen to between 0.9 and 1.1 in the UK, an increase compared to last week's range of between 0.8 and 1.0.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom August

Recent Stories

Mets-Yankees games postponed after COVID-19 positi ..

16 minutes ago

Toronto to slap solar panels on ambulances

16 minutes ago

Italian wine exports withered by virus

16 minutes ago

Govt to exercise all legal options to bring Nawaz ..

16 minutes ago

Germany boss Loew won't pick Bayern, Leipzig playe ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.