UK Records Fourth Successive Daily High In COVID-19 Deaths

Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Britain on Saturday reported 708 more deaths from COVID-19 -- the fourth successive daily high -- as the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 42,000

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain on Saturday reported 708 more deaths from COVID-19 -- the fourth successive daily high -- as the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 42,000.

"As of 9am (0800 GMT) 4 April, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive. As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died," the health ministry said in a statement.

