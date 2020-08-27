UK Records Further 1,522 New Cases of Coronavirus, 12 Deaths - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A further 1,522 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded over the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, taking the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 330,368, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Thursday.

The daily official figures also showed that the country´s death toll now stands at 41,477, after another 12 people died within 28 days of their first positive test result for the COVID-19.

In separate reports issued by each of the four local health authorities, England recorded seven fatalities, with Northern Ireland and Wales reporting one death each, and Scotland none.

Thursday's number of daily new cases is the highest recorded in the United Kingdom since June 12, when 1,541 people tested positive for the virus.