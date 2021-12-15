UrduPoint.com

UK Records Highest Ever Daily Number Of Coronavirus Cases

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday recorded a further 78,610 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit the country last year.

The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053, which came in January as the Alpha variant spread.

