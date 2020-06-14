UK Records Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Deaths Since Late March - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 36 over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest number of fatalities since March 21, to 41,698, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, 181 new fatalities were reported.

Such a dramatic decrease can be explained by the fact that on weekends, statistics are usually better, since the reporting system does not work at its full potential. Unaccounted cases are added to statistics for the following days.

According to the health authorities, 1,514 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past day, up from 1,425 the day before, bringing the country's tally to 295,889.

Since the outbreak, as many as 6,772,602 tests have been conducted in the country, the ministry added.