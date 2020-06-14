UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Deaths Since Late March - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

UK Records Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Deaths Since Late March - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 36 over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest number of fatalities since March 21, to 41,698, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, 181 new fatalities were reported.

Such a dramatic decrease can be explained by the fact that on weekends, statistics are usually better, since the reporting system does not work at its full potential. Unaccounted cases are added to statistics for the following days.

According to the health authorities, 1,514 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past day, up from 1,425 the day before, bringing the country's tally to 295,889.

Since the outbreak, as many as 6,772,602 tests have been conducted in the country, the ministry added.

Related Topics

United Kingdom March Sunday From

Recent Stories

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

2 hours ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

2 hours ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.