UK records lowest daily virus death toll since start of lockdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Britain on Monday reported 111 more coronavirus deaths -- the lowest daily toll since the start of the nationwide lockdown on March 23.

Reporting is often lower after a weekend but Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a news conference it was a sign of "significant progress" in tackling the outbreak.