UK Records Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours Since Late March- Health Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 55 over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest number of fatalities since March 21, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"The number of new fatalities each day is thankfully falling too. Today's figure records 55 fatalities, the lowest number since March 21 the lockdown began," Hancock said, as aired by the Sky news broadcaster.

The minister added that no deaths were recorded in London hospitals over the past day, and no COVID-19 patients died in Scotland on Sunday.

The update brings the country's death toll to 40,597. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 1,205 over the past 24 hours to 287,399, continuing the downward trend since early June.

Since the outbreak, 5,731,576 tests have been conducted, with 138,183 of them being run over the past day.

Last week, elementary schools in England reopened to all students and the limit on public gatherings was raised to six. Certain social distancing measures have been eased in the UK's other nations, allowing greater numbers of people from different households to meet.

Starting on Monday, all international arrivals into the UK, including the country's citizens, are required to self-isolate for 14 days as part of plans to prevent a second wave of the outbreak caused by imported cases.

