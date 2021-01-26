UK records over 100,000 Covid deaths: official data

More than 100,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain since the pandemic took hold last year, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 100,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain since the pandemic took hold last year, official data showed Tuesday.

Another 1,631 deaths were reported on Tuesday bringing the total to 100,162.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "My thoughts are with each and every person who has lost a loved one -- behind these heart-breaking figures are friends, families and neighbours."