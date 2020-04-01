UrduPoint.com
UK Records Over 500 Daily Coronavirus Deaths For First Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:07 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figures.

"As of 5pm (1600 GMT) on 31 March, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have sadly died," the health ministry said on its official Twitter page.

