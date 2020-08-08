UK Records Warmest August Day Since 2003 Amid Heatwave - Meteorologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The United Kingdom has experienced its warmest August day since 2003 as temperatures soared above 97 degrees Fahrenheit in southern England on Friday, the Met Office said.

"Heathrow and Kew Gardens [both in London] have now reached 36.4°C, making it the hottest August day since 2003," the Met Office wrote on Twitter.

The heatwave is expected to continue into the early part of next week in southern England and Wales, the Met Office added in a later Tweet.

Temperatures hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit at London's Heathrow Airport on July 31, making it the third-warmest day on record.

Other parts of Europe are also experiencing abnormally high temperatures, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has called on citizens to check on their vulnerable family members and neighbors.

According to the French meteorological agency Meteo-France, temperatures may reach 102 degrees Fahrenheit in Paris on Sunday.