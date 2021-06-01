UK Records Zero Daily COVID Deaths For First Time Since Pandemic Began - Health Department

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The UK recorded zero daily COVID-19-related deaths for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported on Tuesday.

Although reports of daily deaths tend to be lower on weekends and at the start of the week because of delays in statistics reports, Tuesday's landmark figure comes after only one death was confirmed the day before.

However, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has remained high for the sixth consecutive day, with another 3,165 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, compared to 2,493 one week ago.

The latest coronavirus report comes amid growing concerns over the prevalence in the UK of the coronavirus variant first identified in India.

According to some experts, the government should postpone its plan to lift the remaining lockdown restriction on June 21 in order to prevent a third wave of the pandemic.

A total of 127,782 people have died of COVID-19 in the UK since the pandemic began, while 4,49 million people have become infected with the disease.

Additionally, 39,4 million people have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 25,7 million are fully vaccinated, as part of the government's plan to offer all the adult population ” estimated at 53 million ” the possibility of getting a vaccine shot by the end of July.