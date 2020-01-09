UrduPoint.com
UK Recovery 'not Assured' Despite Reduced Brexit Uncertainty: Carney

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:29 PM

UK recovery 'not assured' despite reduced Brexit uncertainty: Carney

Britain's economic recovery is "not assured" despite a drop in Brexit uncertainties, the Bank of England's outgoing governor Mark Carney said Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Britain's economic recovery is "not assured" despite a drop in Brexit uncertainties, the Bank of England's outgoing governor Mark Carney said Thursday.

"UK GDP growth was projected to pick up from current below-potential rates, supported by the reduction of Brexit-related uncertainties, an easing of fiscal policy and a modest recovery in global growth.

This rebound is not, of course, assured," BoE chief Carney said in a speech ahead of his departure in March.

"The economy has been sluggish, slack has been growing, and inflationis below target.

"Much hinges on the speed with which domestic confidence returns," Carney said, referring to recent monetary policy committee (MPC) findings.

