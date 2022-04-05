UK Refusal to Hold UNSC Meeting on Bucha Allegations 'Unprecedented' - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United Kingdom's refusal to hold a UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia on allegations of atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha is unprecedented in UN history, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"This thing that happened, that is something that is unbelievable and unprecedented in the history of the United Nations," Nebenzia said at a press conference on the situation. Holding a meeting would not benefit Western delegations and the anti-Russian narrative that they promote, Nebenzia added.

Russia has now requested a Security Council meeting on April 5 at 19:00 GMT to discuss the Bucha allegations, Nebenzia said.