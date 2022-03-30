UrduPoint.com

UK Refuses To Unilaterally Provide Ukraine With Security Guarantees - Raab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:42 PM

UK Refuses to Unilaterally Provide Ukraine With Security Guarantees - Raab

The United Kingdom will not unilaterally provide Ukraine with the same guarantees that apply to NATO members, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United Kingdom will not unilaterally provide Ukraine with the same guarantees that apply to NATO members, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

The UK will keep rendering military aid to Kiev, yet London has no intentions to engage in direct armed confrontation with Russia.

"The UK will not unilaterally replicate the same commitments to Ukraine which apply to NATO members but will continue to provide other military support," Raab said on air of BBC Radio.

Another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on Tuesday in Turkey. Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as "constructive," with Moscow following up with an announcement that it will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

Medinsky added that Kiev demonstrated willingness to adopt a neutral status under a system of security guarantees from UN Security Council members and such countries as Germany, Canada, Poland, Israel and Turkey.

