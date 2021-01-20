UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Registers 1,610 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Over 24 Hours In Record Single-Day Rise

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

UK Registers 1,610 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Over 24 Hours in Record Single-Day Rise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose by 1,610 on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the UK Department for Health and Social Care said.

The UK has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths since the discovery of a new highly infectious variant of the disease in southeast England in December. The latest increase tops the previous record of 1,564 fatalities set on January 13.

According to government data, 91,470 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus disease, giving the country the world's fifth-highest death toll.

Additionally, 33,355 new positive tests for COVID-19 were registered by the department over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total past 3.46 million.

The United Kingdom's four nations are currently under various degrees of lockdown measures as ministers look to curb the rapid spread of the new COVID-19 strain, which is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced earlier on Tuesday that he would be self-isolating for the next six days after receiving an alert by the National Health Service's COVID-19 contact tracing application.

Related Topics

World Died Alert Hancock United Kingdom January December Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

2 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

2 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

2 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

2 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

1 hour ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.