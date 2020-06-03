UK Registers 324 New COVID-19 Deaths in Sharp Rise After Weekend Drop - Health Ministry

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 324 over the preceding 24 hours, a significant rise from the 111 new fatalities reported the day before, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 324 over the preceding 24 hours, a significant rise from the 111 new fatalities reported the day before, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said on Tuesday.

The latest increase to the country's COVID-19 death toll is the largest in four days and takes the overall number of coronavirus disease-related deaths in the country to 39,369.

On Monday, the department registered 111 new fatalities over the preceding 24 hours, indicative of the lower number of cases and deaths reported by the country's public health authorities on weekends and non-working days.

The number of new cases also increased on Tuesday when compared to figures released the day before. Public health authorities in the UK confirmed 1,613 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the country's case total to 277,985.

The department on Monday reported 1,570 new cases of the disease, which was the lowest daily increase to the case total since March 25, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Elementary schools in England have reopened to all students from Monday and the limit on public gatherings has been raised to six. Certain social distancing measures have been eased in the UK's other nations, allowing greater numbers of people from different households to meet.

From June 8, all international arrivals into the UK, including the country's citizens, will be required to self-isolate for 14 days as part of plans to prevent a second wave of the outbreak caused by imported cases.