UK Registers Biggest Decline in Real Earnings Since 2009 - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Real earnings in the United Kingdom continue their fastest fall in over a decade as inflation exceeds wage gains, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

The average inflation-adjusted weekly earnings without bonuses fell by 3% and earnings with bonuses by 2.3% in February compared to December 2022. The ONS said this was the biggest decline since 2009, when real earnings dropped 4.5%.

The average nominal weekly income, in turn, grew by 6.6% for earnings without bonuses and by 5.9% for earnings with bonuses from December to February.

"The difference between nominal and real growth rates is because of an increasing Consumer prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH).

For the three months of December 2022 to February 2023, CPIH was an average of 9.1%," the ONS said.

The statistical office added that nationwide strikes resulted in 348,000 working days lost in February, with teachers' strikes accounting for two-thirds of the total number.

UK workers staged numerous strikes over the past months over salaries not keeping up with historic inflation and price crisis, which started with the onset of COVID-19 and exacerbated against the backdrop of sanctions against Russia. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the walkouts.