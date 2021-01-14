UrduPoint.com
UK Registers Daily Record Of 1,564 Covid-19 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:24 AM

UK registers daily record of 1,564 Covid-19 deaths

Britain on Wednesday announced another 1,564 virus fatalities, a daily record and the first time the death toll has surpassed 1,500 in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday announced another 1,564 virus fatalities, a daily record and the first time the death toll has surpassed 1,500 in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

The latest figures take the total mortality count to 84,767, among the highest rates in Europe alongside Italy. The UK registered another 47,525 new infections as total cases climbed to 3,211,576.

