UK Registers Daily Record Of 1,820 Coronavirus Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:15 PM

UK registers daily record of 1,820 coronavirus deaths

Britain on Wednesday announced 1,820 fatalities from Covid-19 in a 24-hour period, breaking the previous day's record toll and taking its total death toll to 93,290

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday announced 1,820 fatalities from Covid-19 in a 24-hour period, breaking the previous day's record toll and taking its total death toll to 93,290.

Recent weeks have seen the UK register the highest tallies of daily deaths since the pandemic began, as a virus variant believed to be more contagious has swept the country and threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

