UK Registers Highest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Reaches 163

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The number of the confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 163, which marked the highest daily increase of 48 new cases so far, according to the Health Ministry's data.

On Thursday, the first coronavirus-related fatality was confirmed by the country's Royal Berkshire Hospital, while the number of cases on that day was 115.

"As of 9am [09:00 GMT] on 6 March 2020, 20,338 people have been tested in the UK, of which 20,175 were confirmed negative and 163 were confirmed as positive. One patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died," the ministry said in a statement.

According to The Guardian newspaper, two of the new patients are British Airways staff members who have been already isolated and are recovering at home.

Given the epidemiological situation in the country, the government said on Friday that 46 million Pounds (nearly $60 million) would be allocated to fight the virus and create a vaccine against it.

"The global race to find a vaccine for coronavirus will be bolstered by support announced by the Prime Minister today, funded by the UK's international development budget. New 46 million package includes funding for urgent work to find a coronavirus vaccine and develop a rapid test for the disease," the government said.

The government added that additional funds brought the UK's total support to fight the virus internationally to 91 million pounds (over $118.5 million).

To date, the number of those infected globally has passed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Over 55,400 people have recovered.