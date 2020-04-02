UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Registers Largest Day-On-Day Increase In COVID-19 Confirmed Cases, Deaths - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:13 PM

UK Registers Largest Day-On-Day Increase in COVID-19 Confirmed Cases, Deaths - Government

The United Kingdom has reported its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the resultant death toll, as the total number of positive tests since the start of the outbreak soars past 30,000, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The United Kingdom has reported its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the resultant death toll, as the total number of positive tests since the start of the outbreak soars past 30,000, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Thursday.

According to the department, 4,244 new positive tests have been recorded in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 33,718. These figures were confirmed at 09:00 GMT on Thursday morning.

The UK has also registered its largest single-day increase in the death toll for the second day in a row, as 569 deaths were recorded between 17:00 GMT on Tuesday and the same time on Wednesday.

The previous record for the number of new deaths in a 24-hour period stood at 563 and the total death toll since the start of the outbreak is now 2,921.

On Wednesday, the UK Defense Ministry announced the mobilization of 3,000 reservists to help the country respond to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would continue his duties while in self-isolation.

Related Topics

UK Same United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Calls for Urgent OPEC+ Talks to Balan ..

3 minutes ago

Libya Discusses Repatriation of Citizens Stuck in ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister asks world powers to take cogni ..

3 minutes ago

Tablighi Jamaat fully cooperating with government ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Hydrauli ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi city to have new hospital for COVID-19 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.