UK Registers Largest Day-On-Day Increase in COVID-19 Confirmed Cases, Deaths - Government

The United Kingdom has reported its largest day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the resultant death toll, as the total number of positive tests since the start of the outbreak soars past 30,000, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Thursday

According to the department, 4,244 new positive tests have been recorded in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 33,718. These figures were confirmed at 09:00 GMT on Thursday morning.

The UK has also registered its largest single-day increase in the death toll for the second day in a row, as 569 deaths were recorded between 17:00 GMT on Tuesday and the same time on Wednesday.

The previous record for the number of new deaths in a 24-hour period stood at 563 and the total death toll since the start of the outbreak is now 2,921.

On Wednesday, the UK Defense Ministry announced the mobilization of 3,000 reservists to help the country respond to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would continue his duties while in self-isolation.