UK Registers Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases Since May 8

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 4,422 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in cases since May 8.

The latest rise is 100 less than the corresponding increase registered on Friday, as the UK faces a surge in cases that has prompted ministers to warn that tougher lockdown measures could be introduced.

Speaking on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK was seeing a "second wave coming in," making reference to rapid spread of the disease in Spain and France over recent weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, public health officials in the United Kingdom have now confirmed 390,358 positive tests for the coronavirus disease.

The country's official death toll currently stands at 41,759, including the 27 new fatalities registered on Saturday.