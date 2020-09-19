UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Registers Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases Since May 8

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 11:13 PM

UK Registers Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases Since May 8

The UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 4,422 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in cases since May 8

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 4,422 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in cases since May 8.

The latest rise is 100 less than the corresponding increase registered on Friday, as the UK faces a surge in cases that has prompted ministers to warn that tougher lockdown measures could be introduced.

Speaking on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK was seeing a "second wave coming in," making reference to rapid spread of the disease in Spain and France over recent weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, public health officials in the United Kingdom have now confirmed 390,358 positive tests for the coronavirus disease.

The country's official death toll currently stands at 41,759, including the 27 new fatalities registered on Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Spain United Kingdom May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

23 minutes ago

Bale returns to Tottenham on loan, but out until O ..

1 hour ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail

1 hour ago

Pogacar poised to win Tour de France after shock t ..

2 hours ago

Hyderabad Police nab robbery gang

2 hours ago

Colombia's Duque says prosecute 'war criminal' Mad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.