Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:40 PM

UK Registers Lowest Increase in COVID-19 Case Total Since March 25 - Health Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The United Kingdom has reported 1,570 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, the lowest number of positive tests reported in a single day since March 25, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday.

"There are 1,570 cases confirmed as of yesterday. This is the lowest number since March 25. In total, 276,000 [276,332] cases have been confirmed, but this number of 1,570 shows that we've seen continued downward progress in the number of new confirmed cases," Hancock said at the government's daily COVID-19 press briefing at Downing Street.

The health secretary also confirmed that the COVID-19 death toll increased by 111 over the preceding 24 hours to 39,045.

On Sunday, public health authorities in the UK reported 1,936 new positive tests and 113 new deaths.

The United Kingdom tends to report fewer new coronavirus disease cases and deaths on weekends or non-working days, but Hancock stated that the figures show that the country has begun to control the outbreak, which is allowing for the easing of lockdown measures.

"We're getting this virus under control and this is why we can make the cautious, small, positive steps that we've been able to make today," the health secretary stated.

From Monday, elementary schools in England have reopened to all students, and the limit on public gatherings has been raised to six. Additionally, outdoor markets and car showrooms can reopen, and competitive sport can now take place behind closed doors.

Certain social distancing measures have been eased in the UK's other nations from Monday, allowing greater numbers of people from different households to meet.

