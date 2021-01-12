UrduPoint.com
UK Registers Over 46,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 529 Deaths In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

UK Registers Over 46,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 529 Deaths in 24 Hours

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The UK added over 46,000 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Monday, the first time the daily number of infections falls below the 50,000 mark this year.

According to the government's data, 46,169 new cases of infection and 529 COVID-19 deaths were registered over the preceding 24 hours.

This takes the overall number of cases to 3,118,518 cases with 81,960 deaths, the highest in Europe in both metrics.

The death toll exceeds the more pessimistic predictions made at the onset of the pandemic, when government advisers said the country can expect anywhere between 20,000 and 80,000 deaths.

The last time the UK posted a daily number of cases below a half-century thousand was on December 28.

A national lockdown has been in place in England since last week, already the third in a row and as strict as the first. Authorities have not ruled out extending the lockdown through late March.

