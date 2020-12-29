UK Registers Record 53,135 New COVID-19 Cases in Day, 414 Deaths - Authorities

The United Kingdom posted a record increase of 53,135 COVID-19 cases across country and 414 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government's tally showed on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The United Kingdom posted a record increase of 53,135 COVID-19 cases across country and 414 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government's tally showed on Tuesday.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases to nearly 2,800,000 with 71,386 deaths as a result.

A day prior, health authorities registered 41,385 new cases and 357 deaths across all four constituents.

A new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus is believed to have mutated in England's southeast which forced many nations to suspend flights from the UK. Parts of England, including London, are under the strictest level of lockdown while Scotland and Wales have imposed restrictions over the holidays in a bid to stem the spread of the disease.