UK Registers Record 53,135 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:59 PM

Britain on Tuesday registered a new daily high of more than 53,000 Covid-19 cases, as concern mounted about spiralling numbers of positive tests and pressure on health services

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Tuesday registered a new daily high of more than 53,000 Covid-19 cases, as concern mounted about spiralling numbers of positive tests and pressure on health services.

Government figures showed 53,135 people had tested positive in the last 24 hours, up from 41,385 the previous day, taking the overall number of cases to 2,382,865.

A further 414 deaths were recorded within 28 days of a positive test, increasing the country's toll to 71,567.

