UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Registers Record Increase Of Nearly 58,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 09:55 PM

UK Registers Record Increase of Nearly 58,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

The United Kingdom registered another record increase in COVID-19 cases with 57,725 new infections in 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The United Kingdom registered another record increase in COVID-19 cases with 57,725 new infections in 24 hours.

This takes the total number of registered cases in the country to just under 2.6 million, according to government figures.

At the same time, an additional 445 fatalities put the overall death toll at 74,570.

UK's health authorities do not keep a tally of recoveries, which leaves the number of active cases in the country unknown.

The UK may have been the origin of a new strain of the coronavirus which is believed to be 70 percent more infectious than its predecessor and maybe driving the new wave of transmissions.

Much of the UK is under the strictest level of lockdown with the holiday season effectively canceled this year.

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom May Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran's Zarif Says Israel Plotting Attacks Against ..

5 minutes ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record $32,000 After Rallying 10%

5 minutes ago

India Authorizes Emergency Use of 2nd COVID-19 Vac ..

5 minutes ago

Group of Russians Head Home After Release From Cap ..

5 minutes ago

Son bags 100th Spurs goal as Leeds crumble

1 hour ago

25 bikers arrested over one-wheeling

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.