UK Registers Record Single-Day Increases in COVID-19 Deaths, Infections

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The United Kingdom registered record increases in the number of COVID-19 deaths and new cases on Friday, according to official information.

Just over 68,000 new cases of infection take the total to just under three million cases in total in the country while 1,325 deaths render the coronavirus toll just short of 80,000 casualties.

The record high tally was set on the same day that the United States saw its daily COVID-19 death exceed the 4,000 mark for the first time.

England is in the midst of its third national lockdown while Scotland and Wales maintain restrictions in place after easing up lockdowns over the holidays.