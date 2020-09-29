UK Registers Single-Day Record of 7,143 New COVID-19 Cases - Health Department

The United Kingdom reported on Tuesday 7,143 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, and 71 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Social Care

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United Kingdom reported on Tuesday 7,143 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, and 71 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

In the previous day, the diagnosis was confirmed in 4,044 people and 13 of them had died.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 446,156, while the death toll stands at 42,072.

The UK has been seeing a surge in the infection cases over the past few days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a series of new restrictions aimed at combating the pandemic and if they do not help contain the spread of the virus, the government does not rule out the introduction of a new lockdown.