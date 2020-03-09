UK Registers Third Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Health Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom, has risen from two to three, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said on Sunday.

"I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected," Whitty said in a statement, adding that the patient recently traveled to a coronavirus-affected area.

According to the official, the patient was in his sixties and had "significant underlying health conditions."

So far, the UK has confirmed 273 coronavirus cases on its soil. On Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 206.

On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered.