UK Regulator Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

UK Regulator Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United Kingdom, Health Minister Matt Hancock announced on Friday.

"This is a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus," the health secretary said in a statement.

According to Hancock, the single-dose vaccine manufactured by the US pharmaceutical company's subsidiary Janssen will play an important role in the months to come, as the government is encouraging all adults in the UK to get a vaccine and potentially begin a booster program later this year.

The UK, which has been using the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna vaccines in the immunization campaign that began in December, has secured 20 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which according to its manufacturers was 85 percent effective against COVID-19 in the clinical trial.

Nearly three-quarter of the UK adult population ” estimated at around 53 million people ” have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the MHRA.

