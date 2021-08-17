UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-17 Year Olds

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Tuesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna (Spikevax) for use in 12- to 17-year-olds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Tuesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna (Spikevax) for use in 12- to 17-year-olds.

"I am pleased to confirm that that the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna has now been authorized in 12-17 year olds.

The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group," MHRA chief executive June Raine said.

The regulator's conditional marketing authorization is valid in Great Britain. Northern Ireland authorized the shot for use in teens aged 12-17 in July.

Raine said it was now up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to advise the government on whether this age group should be given the Moderna vaccine as part of the national vaccination campaign.