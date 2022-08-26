UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 07:06 PM

UK Regulator Approves Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 12-17

The United Kingdom has approved Nuvaxovid, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, for children aged 12-17, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday

"Following our review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of Nuvaxovid in 12- to 17-year-olds, I am pleased to confirm that that the vaccine has now been authorised in this age group. In reaching this decision, we have taken advice from the government's independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines," MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said.

Prior to the approval, a review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of the vaccine in this age group was carried out, the regulator noted.

Nuvaxovid has also been authorized for children aged 12-17 in Northern Ireland under the CMA extension granted by the European Medicines Agency on 1 July 2022, according to the statement.

In February, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use by the MHRA for people aged 18 and over. As of 26 August 2022, Nuvaxovid has not been included in the UK's COVID-19 vaccination program.

