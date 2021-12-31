UrduPoint.com

UK Regulator Approves Oral COVID-19 Medication Paxlovid

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 07:08 PM

The United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced on Friday that the new oral treatment Paxlovid has been authorized for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 to reduce the risk of developing severe disease

Paxlovid (PF-07321332 and ritonavir), an oral antiviral medication developed by the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, had proven to lower the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19, according to Pfizer's trial results published in early November.

"We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said in a press statement, adding that this treatment can be life-saving for hose vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to the statement, the medicine effects through inhibiting the protease necessary for viral replication, which prevents virus from multiplying, keeping the viral load low and helping the body to cope with infection.

The MHRA authorized Paxlovid for use in adults 18 years and older who have mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness such as obesity, age over 60, diabetes mellitus, or heart disease.

In addition, the MHRA recommended to start the antiviral medication as soon as possible, within five days after the onset of symptoms to ensure maximum treatment efficiency.

The statement added that the impact of the novel coronavirus strain Omicron on the Paxlovid effectiveness is yet unknown, however the MHRA will continue to collaborate with Pfizer to conduct further research.

