UK Regulator Clears Boeing 737 MAX For Flights

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:37 AM

UK regulator clears Boeing 737 MAX for flights

The UK Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday granted the Boeing 737 MAX a return to service, almost two years after the US plane was grounded following crashes

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The UK Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday granted the Boeing 737 MAX a return to service, almost two years after the US plane was grounded following crashes.

"The UK Civil Aviation Authority has today announced that it will allow UK airlines to operate passenger flights with the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, subject to close oversight," the CAA said in a statement shortly after the European Union gave its greenlight.

