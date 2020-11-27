UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Regulator Confirms Government's Request To Assess Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

UK Regulator Confirms Government's Request to Assess Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed on Friday that it has received a request from the government's Department of Health and Social Care to assess the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

"We are pleased to have received the letter from the Department of Health and Social Care requesting review of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate," MHRA chief executive, June Raine, said in a statement.

The head of the regulatory body said they will "rigorously" assess the latest data and evidence to determine the vaccine's safety, quality and effectiveness, before giving its approval for its roll-out.

"The safety of the public will always come first. Our role is to work to the highest standards and safety is our watch word," Raine said, adding that the MHRA will also seek advice from the Commission on Human Medicines.

On Monday, AstraZeneca released interim results of its candidate vaccine showing two different levels of efficacy depending on the dosing regimen. Efficacy in patients administered two full doses one month apart was 62 percent, while in those administered a half-dose and then a full dose it reached 90 percent. The company later admitted that the regimen with higher efficacy had actually been a result of a dosing mistake.

The report raised doubts about the vaccine´s efficacy, and AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, told Bloomberg on Thursday that the Anglo-Swedish firm was likely to run additional trials of its vaccine candidate to validate its efficacy.

Related Topics

Company Oxford United Kingdom June From Government

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhuttoâ€™s engagement ceremony will be t ..

7 minutes ago

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

47 minutes ago

Kremlin: Putin's Big Annual Press Conference on De ..

54 minutes ago

Efficiency of public sector departments through I ..

54 minutes ago

Germany smashes debt rule with 180 bn euros in bor ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.