UK Regulator Fines Eleven Water Companies $168Mln for Missed Targets, Pollution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Eleven water companies in the United Kingdom will pay fines of around 150 million Pounds ($168 million) for failing to meet regulator targets, UK water regulator Ofwat said on Monday, adding that the funds will be used to cut consumer bills.

"Overall, for those 11 companies, almost 150m pounds is planned to be taken off customers' bills in the next financial year because of missed targets on areas such as water supply interruptions, pollution incidents and internal sewer flooding," the regulator said in a statement.

The worst performing company was Thames Water, which serves 14 million Britons and is responsible for water supply and wastewater treatment in London and the southern counties. The company has to pay consumers 51 million pounds, according to the statement.

However, some companies have performed well, so they will be able to charge more funds from their customers, the statement noted.