UK Regulator May Obligate Social Media to Disclose Algorithms - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

UK media regulator Ofcom is considering the possibility of obligating social networks to disclose their operation algorithms to protect users from unwanted news and prevent the polarization of the British society, Ofcom CEO Melanie Dawes told the Financial Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) UK media regulator Ofcom is considering the possibility of obligating social networks to disclose their operation algorithms to protect users from unwanted news and prevent the polarization of the British society, Ofcom CEO Melanie Dawes told the Financial Times.

"The more you consume your news from social media, the more likely you are to have more polarised views and find it harder to cope with other people's views. This is a real concern," Dawes said.

News feeds also exacerbate the split in society, since social networks' algorithms, designed to select news for users in accordance with their interests, are almost not subject to public scrutiny, Dawes told the newspaper.

Ofcom has decided to review its policy of "media plurality" after Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and is planning to release a guideline that may expand its powers over social media in 2024, the report said.

US company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. In late October, US entrepreneur Elon Musk became the new owner of the company after buying Twitter for $44 billion.