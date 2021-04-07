UK Regulator Recommends Other Vaccines Than AstraZeneca for Under-30s

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The UK government's joint committee on vaccination recommended on Wednesday that people under 30 be offered an alternative to AstraZeneca amid concerns that the anti-coronavirus vaccine may cause rare blood clots in younger people.

"Adults who are aged 18 to 29 years old who do not have an underlying health condition that puts them at higher risk from serious COVID-19 disease, should be offered an alternative COVID-19 vaccine in preference to the AstraZeneca vaccine where such an alternative vaccine is available," Wei Shen Lim, the committee's chair, said.

Those who have had their first dose of AstraZeneca should still have the second dose of the UK-Swedish drug according to the vaccination schedule, he added.