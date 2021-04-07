UrduPoint.com
UK Regulator Says Benefits Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Outweigh Risks

Wed 07th April 2021

Benefits of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine still outweigh risks, June Raine, the chief executive of UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA), said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Benefits of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine still outweigh risks, June Raine, the chief executive of UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA), said Wednesday.

"Based on the current evidence, the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca against COVID-19 and its associated risks - hospitalization and death - continue to outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people," Raine said.

"By March 31, over 20 million doses having been given, we have had 79 case reports up to and including that date ... All 79 cases occurred after the first dose. Of these 79 cases, 19 people have sadly died. These cases occurred in 51 women and 28 men aged from 18 to 79 years, and from these reports, the risk of this type of rare blood clot is about four people in a million who receive the vaccine," Raine said.

