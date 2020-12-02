UrduPoint.com
UK Regulator Says Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Safe For Use In People Aged Over 65

Wed 02nd December 2020

UK Regulator Says Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Safe for Use in People Aged Over 65

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The chief executive of the UK drug regulator said Wednesday that the newly approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus was safe for use in patients over 65 years old.

June Raine, of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said at a news briefing that the vaccine had been approved after a rigorous review of its effectiveness and safety, including in those aged 65 and older.

Wei Shen Lim, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, told reporters that residents in care homes were the highest priority for immunization.

He said the risk of dying from COVID-19 was strongly associated with old age, so senior citizens would be first in line to receive a jab.

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve the US-German vaccine candidate. The rollout is expected to begin next week. Health Minister Hancock said he expected the nation to be "through this" by spring.

More Stories From World

