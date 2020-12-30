UrduPoint.com
UK Regulatory Agency Says First Batch Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Released Last Night

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:24 PM

UK Regulatory Agency Says First Batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Released Last Night

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was released last night, the UK government's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was released last night, the UK government's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said on Wednesday.

It was announced earlier in the day that London authorized the use of the vaccine.

"The first batch of #COVID19 vaccine @AstraZeneca was released last night, following yesterday's vaccine approval," the agency wrote on Twitter, citing information provided at a coronavirus briefing.

