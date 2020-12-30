UK Regulatory Agency Says First Batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Released Last Night

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was released last night, the UK government's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said on Wednesday

It was announced earlier in the day that London authorized the use of the vaccine.

"The first batch of #COVID19 vaccine @AstraZeneca was released last night, following yesterday's vaccine approval," the agency wrote on Twitter, citing information provided at a coronavirus briefing.