UK Rejects Extending Brexit Transition Period - EU Chief Negotiator

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:06 PM

The UK government has told the European Union that it will not need an extension of the Brexit transition period, Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief negotiator on the UK exit, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The UK government has told the European Union that it will not need an extension of the Brexit transition period, Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief negotiator on the UK exit, said Friday.

"At this time, the UK government has let us know that, has confirmed to us that they would not agree to any extension of the transition period, even though in the deal that we agreed, there is a possibility to extend this period by one or two years if we make the decision together before June 30 this year," Barnier told a pres conference.

Barnier reiterated that December 31 remained the date set for the economic Brexit.

