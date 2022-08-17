UK Relaxes Farming Rules as Dry Weather Continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs eased rules for farmers starting Wednesday to safeguard food for livestock as the country is going through its driest summer in 50 years.

"We are... introducing temporary easements on agri-environment schemes to give them the flexibility to respond," Environment Secretary George Eustice said.

Farmers will be allowed to cut grass and graze livestock in areas set aside in environmental stewardship schemes, which offer benefits in return for sustainable farming. The changes will last until the end of 2022.

The UK declared drought in large parts of England on Tuesday after several days of temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The government said there was no immediate threat to food supply.