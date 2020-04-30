UrduPoint.com
UK Releases 40 Inmates As Part Of Measures To Curb COVID-19 In Prisons - Justice Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:04 PM

UK Releases 40 Inmates as Part of Measures to Curb COVID-19 in Prisons - Justice Secretary

The UK authorities have already released 40 detainees from prisons as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland said on Thursday in an interview with the Sky News broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The UK authorities have already released 40 detainees from prisons as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland said on Thursday in an interview with the Sky news broadcaster.

"So far, we have released about 40 [prisoners], the number of 4,000 was the potential eligible prisoners who could be released," Buckland said.

According to the secretary, the measures that have been already taken helped significantly improve the epidemiological situation in prisons, which is much better than a month ago.

In early April, UK Ministry Justice said that about 4,000 prisoners, whose sentences were nearing completion, could be released due to the coronavirus. In particular, prisoners will be released gradually and will also wear special electronic tracking bracelets. This measure will not apply to those convicted of violent or sexual crimes, and those who pose a security risk, the ministry added.

So far, the UK has confirmed 165,221 cases of the disease, including 26,097 fatalities.

