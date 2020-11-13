UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Remains Committed To Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Office

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

UK Remains Committed to Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United Kingdom remains committed to the Open Skies Treaty and believes that it serves the interests of Euro-Atlantic security, a UK Foreign Office spokesperson told RIA Novosti, commenting on the recent statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that Russia was demanding guarantees that Russian observation missions would be allowed to fly over US bases in Europe after Washington's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty. In addition, he said that Moscow would ask its partners in the treaty to legally guarantee that they will not transmit data on flights over Russia to the United States.

"The UK remains committed to the Open Skies Treaty, which benefits Euro-Atlantic security by building understanding and confidence through military transparency," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Moscow Russia Europe Washington United Kingdom United States From

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

55 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

31 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

2 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.