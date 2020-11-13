UK Remains Committed to Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United Kingdom remains committed to the Open Skies Treaty and believes that it serves the interests of Euro-Atlantic security, a UK Foreign Office spokesperson told RIA Novosti, commenting on the recent statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that Russia was demanding guarantees that Russian observation missions would be allowed to fly over US bases in Europe after Washington's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty. In addition, he said that Moscow would ask its partners in the treaty to legally guarantee that they will not transmit data on flights over Russia to the United States.

"The UK remains committed to the Open Skies Treaty, which benefits Euro-Atlantic security by building understanding and confidence through military transparency," the spokesperson said.