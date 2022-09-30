UrduPoint.com

UK Remains Only G7 Country With GDP Under Pre-Pandemic Levels - Statistical Office

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:12 PM

The United Kingdom remains the only G7 country that has not yet recovered its GDP to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United Kingdom remains the only G7 country that has not yet recovered its GDP to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

"In real terms, the UK is the only G7 economy yet to recover above its pre-coronavirus pandemic level in Quarter 4 2019," the ONS said in a statement.

From Q4 of 2019 to Q2 of 2022 Britain's real GDP fell 0.2%, the bureau said, adding that Germany's real GDP during the period stayed unchanged, while Japan, France, Italy and Canada saw increases of 0.

6%, 0.9%, 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively. According to the ONS, among G7 countries, the United States experienced the largest increase, 2.6%, from 2019 to 2022.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy entered a period of turbulence in the form of energy, financial, employment and cost of living crises, which have only deepened following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and consequent Western sanctions.

