UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Remarks On Russian Malign Activity In Cyberspace Attempt To Play Into US Hands -Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:00 AM

UK Remarks on Russian Malign Activity in Cyberspace Attempt to Play Into US Hands -Embassy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The UK Foreign Office's statement on Russia's alleged malign activities in cyberspace is an attempt to play into the US hands, the Russian Embassy in the UK said.

On Thursday, the UK Foreign Office summoned Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin over concerns of malign activity such as the SolarWinds cyberattack, which the UK believes was carried out by Russian intelligence services. London has also expressed concern over Russia's military buildup near the borders of Ukraine.

"We consider the UK Foreign Office's press release, published on April 15, on 'exposing the malign cyberactivities of the Russian intelligence services' as nothing but an attempt to play into hands of the US, which as usually try to blame Russia when facing an obvious failure of its efforts to ensure cybersecurity," the Russian diplomatic mission said on late Thursday.

According to the embassy, the United Kingdom continues to resort to unfounded accusations against Russia, without providing any evidence.

The Russian mission stressed that Moscow had many times proposed expert discussions of cybersecurity issues to the United Kingdom.

The embassy added that with such statements and accusations, the United Kingdom tried to assert itself as an important global actor in the post-Brexit era.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Ukraine Moscow Russia London United Kingdom Turkish Lira April

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

3 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

3 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

3 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

3 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

3 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.