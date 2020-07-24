UrduPoint.com
UK Report On Alleged Russia's Interference Lacks Evidence, Facts - Moscow

Fri 24th July, 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) UK parliamentarians' report about Russia's alleged interference in the internal political processes lacks evidence and specific facts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Essentially, there is nothing in it. This is a report about nothing. This is some kind of absolutely empty exhaust, because it is replete with accusations, but it does not provide any facts. The style is well known: no evidence, no specific facts, nothing is given. All this is set in the key of "highly likely," or "almost exactly", or now a new discovery: "95 percent plus confidence," Zakharova said at a briefing.

On Tuesday, the UK Parliament's Intelligence Committee published a report on Russia's alleged interference in UK politics, accusing Moscow of attempts to undermine the world order via participation in international organizations. According to the document, UK parliamentarians believe that the statements about Russia's interference in the 2014 referendum on the independence of Scotland are credible, but they have no evidence.

More Stories From World

