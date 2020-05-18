UK Reports 170 New Coronavirus Deaths

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The United Kingdom has recorded 170 new coronavirus-related deaths since the previous day, the lowest increase since March 24, business secretary Alok Sharma said Sunday.

He stressed that the tally did not include Northern Ireland's death toll because "technical issues" had prevented the country from submitting its daily coronavirus figures.

The overall death toll stands at 34,636. Further 3,142 people tested positive for the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 243,303. Of those, 10,035 people are in hospitals, down 15 percent from 11,817 recorded this time last week.

